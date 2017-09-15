TESDA Extends Training Assistance to Drug Surrenderers in Southern Leyte

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Southern Leyte Provincial Office has extended its assistance to the drug surrenderers in the province through its scholarship/training program.

TESDA Focal Person Merlina Alvarez bared that they will gather the training preferences of the applicant to determine the program they will avail.

“The said program will follow its process,” said Alvarez. This process, which serves as the basis in the recruitment of aspirants, include: to attend the assessment conducted by TESDA (whether low, medium or high risk – basing on the Office of the Lady of Assumption (OLAP) report where the drug surrenderers attended first their community-based rehabilitation program); endorsement from the Barangay Chairman and the local government unit; and the application form from TESDA to avail of the scholarship program.

Alvarez disclosed that out of the 122 aspirants who underwent the assessment, 12 availed the TESDA scholarship program. Three (3) enrolled in Cookery with National Certificate II (NCII), five (5) for Driving NC II; three (3) for Welding; and one (1) for Food and Beverage Services NC II.

She said that the said scholarship belongs to Private Education Student Financial Assistance (PESFA). Alvarez added that those who were not able to avail the PESFA will automatically be considered for the Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP).

Other scholarship programs being offered by TESDA are also available in some school/colleges throughout the province like the Maasin City College for Agricultural Crops Production for 38 days; St. Joseph College–Vocational Training Center for 1.) Driving – NC II for 25 days, 2.) Shielded Metal Arc Welding- NC II for 125 days, and 3.) Electrical Installation Maintenance- NC II for 25 days; and Saint Joseph College for Health Care Services- NC II for 125 days and Security Services- NC II for 28 days.

Other schools such as Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy, Systems Technology Institute, the College of Maasin and Acedilla Technological Institute also catered some of the TESDA scholarship programs. (rgc/PIA8-SoLeyte)