The All-in-One Guide to Choosing the Perfect Foundation Based on Skin Type

Foundation isn’t a case of one size fits all. Do you need to get a liquid foundation, a powder one, or will a combination of the two be better for your skin? Then you have to think about the tone of the foundation. Going too dark will make your foundation stand out, instead of being a base for your makeup that helps to cover up some of your imperfections and improve the tone of your skin.

It’s time to think carefully before you buy your foundation. Look for one that is right for your skin type. Here’s an all-in-one guide to help you choose the right foundation base for your skin type.

What Does Work with Your Skin Type Mean?

Your foundation goes directly onto your face. When we’re talking about working on your skin type, we mean both your tone and the natural oil production. If your sebum levels are high, you’ll want to look for foundations that won’t lead to a greasy texture. Likewise, if your sebum levels are low, you’ll want a foundation that helps to add moisture to your skin.

Foundation should look even. People shouldn’t look at your face and instantly tell that you have a layer of foundation on. Of course, they may know this if they know what your natural complexion looks like, but strangers shouldn’t instantly see the lines left over from thepoorly blended foundation and streaks from your oil production. They shouldn’t look at your face and then your chest and see two massively different colors.

It’s important to work with the natural color of your skin. If you have pale skin, don’t use your foundation as a way to darken the tone. Work with a foundation that is a couple of tones darker at the most.

If you have very pale skin, you’ll always want to watch out for the red and pink tones. They can create an orangey look rather than the rosy complexion that you dream of.

Know Your Skin Type

Before you even start looking for the right type of foundation, you need to know your skin type. There are five types of skin types:

Normal

Oily

Dry

Sensitive

Combination

If you have a normal skin type, you’re in look. Your skin will be almost flawless. You may break out in an odd pimple, but you don’t have an issue controlling your natural oil production. You can get away with any foundation, whether liquid, powder or a mixture of both. The only thing you must consider is the color.

The level of foundation you use will also be completely up to you. Those with normal skin are the envy of everyone else. It’s a case of trial and error to find a foundation that makes your skin look perfect. When applying it, look for brushes or applicators just to help avoid damage to the eyes and to avoid too much oil transfer from your fingers.

If you have one of the other types of skin, you’ll need to use specific foundations. Let’s look at each type of skin to find the right foundation for you.

Foundation for Oily/Combination Skin

If you have oily or combination skin, you’ll have some similar gripes. Your skin will feel oily to touch, especially around the T-zone on your face. You can end up with foundation running through the day. By noon, you have a glisten that tells the world your pores are seeping oil.

Those with oily or combination skin usually have to deal with blocked pores and a lot of acne. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not specifically your diet that is causing your oily skin. Hormonal imbalances, stress, illnesses, and just a natural level of oil production can lead to oily skin.

When choosing a foundation, look for something that has no oil at all. Oil-filled foundations will breakdown with the natural oil production. You end up losing the covered look and will start to show streaks throughout the day. The oils will also build up with your natural oils, further clogging your pores.

Instead, you want an oil-free formula. Yes, you can still use a liquid foundation if you’d like, but opt for one that is designed for those with oily skin. Look for one that is water based, especially mineral water based.

You’ll also want to look for an oil-free foundation that has added SPF. The sun’s rays will make your oil production worse and irritate the skin further. You’ll end up with more bacteria growth, cell death, and pimples on the face.

Whatever type of foundation you use, make sure you wash it off at the end of the day. Get into the pores to fully remove it. Oily skin is the worst for damage when makeup is left on overnight!

You will also want to use a primer on your face. This will help to protect your pores before you apply foundation.

Applying the foundation:

It’s not just about the type of foundation that you get, but the way you apply it. If your skin is oily or acne-prone, you want to keep your fingers away from it as much as possible. Your hands are covered in natural oils, even if you’ve just washed them or showered.

Get a clean brush or an applicator every time you use your foundation. You want to clean your items as soon as you’ve finished using them. The oils will collect on your brushes and allow bacteria to grow within them. If you use disposable applicators, throw them into the trash when you’ve finished with them after one use.

Don’t be too rough with the application. You want to dab and work in softly to get an even coverage across your whole face.

Dry Skin Needs Creamy Formulas

If you have dry skin, you will need the opposite of the oily or combination skin. This is when you can start using oily options. However, you want to make sure the oils are good for you and will add hydration to your skin. The last thing you want is for the oils to sit and clog your pores. You want them to get deep into the layers of the skin to hydrate from the inside out.

Look out for foundations that are full of anti-aging formulas. They will help to repair cell damage and support the collagen production in the skin. When the collagen production is supported, the skin will be more elasticized. You will see fewer wrinkles, while also having luxurious looking skin.

Foundations with added antioxidants and SPF are good. If you don’t want oil-based foundations, look for those that contain glycerine. This is a non-toxic method of hydrating the skin throughout the day.

Try not to use a powder foundation when you have dry skin. They can dry out the skin, causing it to flake and look worse than it is. It’s also worth using a moisturizing cream or primer before your foundation application. This will help to prevent the foundation blocking your pores and encourage more hydration throughout the day.

Rather than a liquid foundation, consider the use of tinted moisturizers. This will help you avoid too many chemicals on your face, while still getting a tanned complexion and uniform look. The moisturizing cream will get into the layers of skin to offer full hydration throughout the day.

Applying to your skin:

Unlike oily skin, you can get away with using your fingers on dry skin. In fact, this can be the best way to apply your foundation. You want the extra oils to get into your skin.

Finger application will also allow for some massaging as you apply. This will help to boost the blood flow, improving the collagen production further.

If you have aging skin, avoid pulling around the eyes. Use the ring finger on each hand and gently apply around to avoid tearing the skin. The eyes are the most fragile parts of your face.

Mineral Foundations for Those with Sensitive Skin

If you constantly feel like your makeup irritates your skin, there are high chances that you suffer from sensitive skin. It can seem like there’s nothing for you, but this isn’t the case. You just must be very picky about the type of foundation you pick.

You will want to look out for mineral makeup. This can be more expensive, but it is so worth it when you don’t feel like scratching the base off throughout the day.

The good mineral foundation will include skin soothers within the ingredients. Look out for afoundation that is packed with zinc, a natural healing element. You’ll always want to avoid those that have preservatives, fragrances, and perfumes. Check out the ingredients lists. Perfumes and fragrances have thousands of other ingredients that you won’t find written down anywhere.

Mineral foundation won’t just help to avoid irritation of the skin. You’ll heal some of your skin. The foundation can help to improve discoloration and reduce inflammation and redness.

The most mineral foundation is in powdered form. It can be less heavy than liquid foundations. If it is too messy for application, look out for a pressed powder. You can get some for a small amount of money with sunscreen protection. Make sure you wear sunscreen with sensitive skin, as it is more likely to suffer sun damage.

Applying to the skin:

You may find that a brush is your best option for applying the powder foundation. You’ll want to wash the brush after every use in warm water. Avoid using any detergents or soaps that risk drying out your skin and making the irritation worse.

This will be a case of trial and error. You’ll find the best method of application for your skin, depending on the level of the sensitivity.

Working with the Color of Your Skin

You don’t want your foundation to work as a self-tanner. Your foundation should blend in with your natural color, helping to create a uniform complexion. You want to go no more than two shades darker than your natural skin color.

When shopping in the drug store, you’ll need to check out the complexion on your face. Many people use the back of their hands, but this part of your body isn’t going to be the same shade as your face. Let’s face it; your hands will tan relatively easily compared to your face.

It’s worth noting that the lighting in the stores isn’t going to be right for picking your shade perfectly. Try moving towards a window to test in the natural light. Swipe a little bit of foundation along your jawline and check the color of your neck. Your jaw and neck are the lightest parts of your face, helping you find a good tone for them.

Use color charts to help you and be as honest as you can about your natural skin tone. Talk to a shop assistant to help you choose a shade that works with your tone the most.

If you have a red tint in your face, avoid the red tinted foundations. It may sound odd, but you could look into foundations that have a hint of green in them. The green works against the red in your natural complexion, avoiding an orange or overly-rosy complexion. If you don’t have the red tints in your cheek, you can opt for some redder foundations.

It’s Time to Get the Right Foundation for Your Skin Type

Whether you have dry, combination, or oily skin, there is a foundation out there waiting for you. It’s all about thinking of the oil production you have and if your skin feels irritated a lot. Work with a foundation that does the opposite of your skin, and you’ll get a base that lasts throughout the day.

Remember your foundation is just a base. You shouldn’t be able to see that you’re wearing it. The foundation is there to create a uniform tone rather than tanning your face.

Blogsite