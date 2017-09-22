Top Capitol Officials Inaugurate P39.7M Projects in Moalboal

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale led the inauguration of P39.7 million worth of infrastructure projects during their recent visit in Moalboal town, southern Cebu.

These projects included roads, multi-purpose centers, classrooms as well as a box culvert, drainage system, street lightning and water system.

Of the total amount, P18 million was spent for the construction of multi-purpose centers; P14.3 million for road concreting and P7.4 million for other projects.

Also present during the ribbon-cutting ceremonies were 7th district Congressman Peter John Calderon, Provincial Board Members Christopher Baricuatro and Jerome Librando.

Joining the top Capitol officials were municipal and barangay officials spearheaded by Mayor Inocentes Cabaron and Vice Mayor Lingling Rozgoni.

Located at the 14 barangays, the projects in Moalboal were built through the collaborative efforts of the barangay, municipal government, province and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office under its Kalahi-Comprehensive Integrated Delivery of Social Services project.

Davide promised that the province would continue to give its full support for projects that would help uplift the lives of the poor especially those living in far-flung areas.

“Kining mga basic infrastructures kinahanglan nga anaa gyud ang mga barangays,” the governor said.

Constructed at over P2 million each, the multi-purpose center can be used as a trading post for farmers, evacuation shelter during calamities and venue for special occasions such as fiesta celebrations and graduation ceremonies.

The road improvements, on the other hand, are seen to benefit residents who used to travel on dirt roads. They also provide farmers easy access in transporting their products to the market.

The Davide administration has been working hard to ensure inclusive growth will trickle down to the countryside, Magpale said.

“Kanang panaghiusa nato gikan sa national ug local magbunga gyud og daghan mga proyekto,” Magpale added.

