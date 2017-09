FORECAST:

Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over the province of Cebu and the rest of Visayas. Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Southwest to Southeast will prevail over Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Source: PAGASA