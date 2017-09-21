Visayas Weather Forecast: September 21, 2017

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon is affecting Visayas and Mindanao. Meanwhile at 3:00 AM today, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 830 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar(10.5N, 133.3E)

FORECAST: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Cebu and the rest of Visayas. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds blowing from the Southwest will prevail over Visayas with light to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Source: PAGASA