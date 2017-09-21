Image Source: http://www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph Image Source: http://www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Visayas Weather Forecast: September 21, 2017

Date Posted: September 21, 2017 | By Press Release

Visayas Weather Forecast: September 21, 2017

Date Posted: September 21, 2017 | By Press Release

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon is affecting Visayas and Mindanao. Meanwhile at 3:00 AM today, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 830 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar(10.5N, 133.3E)

FORECAST: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Cebu and the rest of Visayas. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds blowing from the Southwest will prevail over Visayas with light to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Source: PAGASA

About Press Release

An official statement issued to us giving information on a particular matter, events, etc.
Image Source: http://www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/
Related

Visayas Weather Forecast: September 20, 2017

FORECAST: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over...

Read more
Image Source: http://www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph
Related

Visayas Weather Forecast: September 19, 2017

FORECAST: Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Cebu an...

Read more