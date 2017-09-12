Weekend Tienda to Showcase Iloilo’s Best Cuisine, Delicacies

The forthcoming 4th Weekend Tienda sa Iloilo on Sept. 15-17 at the Atria Park District here will serve as a venue to bring out the best in Ilonggo cuisine, delicacies, handicrafts and agri-aqua products for local and foreign visitors, according to organizers.

One of its highlights will be the showcase of natural and organic farm products, unique handcrafted items and furniture, and a wide variety of goods and services.

The weekend tienda will kick off on Sept. 15 with an opening program at 3:00 in the afternoon, followed by a Zumba activity at 4:00 P.M.

While tienda activities are going on, there will be entertainment performances courtesy of the “Hugpong Kawayan” and “Panganinaw Dance Troupe” of Iloilo Science and Technology University.

ISAT-U will be the hosts of the opening day activities together with the National Economic and Development Authority and Department of Trade and Industry.

The Zumba activity will be done daily every afternoon at 5 P.M. on Saturday and 7 A.M. on Sunday.

As of press time, more than 50 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs have already registered to participate in the weekend tienda.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said that among the notable accomplishments of the weekend tienda since it was launched in December 2017, was the facilitation of market matching of locators or exhibitors with institutional buyers such as restaurants, hotels, and foreign distributor.

NEDA said the weekend market will strive to become a self-sustaining enterprise with year-round activities for aspiring food and farmer entrepreneurs, exporters looking to diversify and introduce their products, and local businessmen to showcase their products.

The initiative also highlights public and private partnership and cooperation, NEDA added. (JCM/JSC/PIA6)