World Alliance for Peace Summit Set in South Korea

The 3rd Annual Commemoration of the September 18th World Alliance of Religious Peace (WARP) Summit is scheduled on Sept. 17-19, 2017 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The commemoration of the September 18th WARP Summit is an annual gathering of various sectors of society that share a common interest in achieving world peace and the cessation of war.

More than 1,000 participants from 120 countries are expected to attend the summit. Participants will include former and current heads of state, high level government officials, religious leaders, journalists and representatives from women and youth organizations and academic institutions.

Peace Advocate Man Hee Lee of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, and Restoration of Light (HWPL) said the summit has made a tremendous contribution towards enhancing peace and prosperity in the world and has been established as one of the largest global peace summits.

The aim of this year’s summit is to further strengthen synergies between policy makers and civil society to achieve the key elements described in the content of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War.

The Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) which was drafted by 21 renowned legal experts is comprised of 10 articles that form the pillars essential to international peace and security.

Participants of the 3rd Summit will share their best practices and good experiences aligned with the fundamentals principles promoted in the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War as well as the plan of action to further execute the components in the declaration to secure sustainable peace both national and international levels.

Lee said the WARP Summit is to strengthen collective efforts towards reaching the core virtue of solidarity and World Peace. One of the topics to be discussed during the summit is the development and implementation of the DPCW through the establishment of peace governance. (PIA/Edith T. Isidro)